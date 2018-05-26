TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018

_____

710 FPUS54 KEWX 260609

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

TXZ192-261915-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-261915-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ183-261915-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs 97-102. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.Memorial Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97-102. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

$$

TXZ220-261915-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

$$

TXZ187-261915-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.Memorial Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ193-261915-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ190-261915-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-261915-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-261915-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ206-261915-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ224-261915-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ228-261915-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.Memorial Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 105. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ184-261915-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.Memorial Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-261915-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ219-261915-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.Memorial Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

$$

TXZ188-261915-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-261915-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-261915-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ191-261915-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ222-261915-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-261915-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ186-261915-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.Memorial Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-261915-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.Memorial Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 97-102. Lows in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ225-261915-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-261915-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-261915-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-261915-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.Memorial Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ204-261915-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.Memorial Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-261915-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.Memorial Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ203-261915-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.Memorial Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-261915-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-261915-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-261915-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

109 AM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.Memorial Day AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather