TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:58 pm, Sunday, May 27, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 27, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
TXZ192-280900-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ205-280900-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ183-280900-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
TXZ220-280900-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
TXZ187-280900-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
TXZ193-280900-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ190-280900-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ172-280900-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ208-280900-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ206-280900-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ224-280900-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
TXZ228-280900-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
TXZ184-280900-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ209-280900-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
107.
TXZ219-280900-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
TXZ188-280900-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 70.
TXZ223-280900-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ207-280900-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ191-280900-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ222-280900-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
TXZ189-280900-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ186-280900-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
TXZ202-280900-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ225-280900-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ194-280900-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
107.
TXZ171-280900-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ217-280900-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 99-104. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
TXZ204-280900-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ185-280900-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows around 70.
TXZ203-280900-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ173-280900-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ221-280900-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
TXZ218-280900-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
255 PM CDT Sun May 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
