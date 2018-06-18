TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 9:52 pm, Sunday, June 17, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018
_____
286 FPUS54 KEWX 180148
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
TXZ192-181500-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
$$
TXZ205-181500-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
$$
TXZ183-181500-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ220-181500-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
$$
TXZ187-181500-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ193-181500-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
$$
TXZ190-181500-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ172-181500-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ208-181500-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
$$
TXZ206-181500-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
$$
TXZ224-181500-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
$$
TXZ228-181500-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ184-181500-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower
70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ209-181500-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
$$
TXZ219-181500-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ188-181500-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ223-181500-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
$$
TXZ207-181500-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady
or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
$$
TXZ191-181500-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
$$
TXZ222-181500-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
$$
TXZ189-181500-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ186-181500-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ202-181500-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ225-181500-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
$$
TXZ194-181500-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
$$
TXZ171-181500-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ217-181500-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ204-181500-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ185-181500-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ203-181500-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight
chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ173-181500-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ221-181500-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
$$
TXZ218-181500-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
848 PM CDT Sun Jun 17 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
