TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:03 pm, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
TXZ192-201600-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ205-201600-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ183-201600-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ220-201600-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ187-201600-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ193-201600-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ190-201600-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ172-201600-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ208-201600-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ206-201600-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ224-201600-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ228-201600-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
TXZ184-201600-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ209-201600-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ219-201600-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ188-201600-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ223-201600-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ207-201600-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ191-201600-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ222-201600-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ189-201600-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ186-201600-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ202-201600-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ225-201600-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ194-201600-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ171-201600-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ217-201600-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
TXZ204-201600-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ185-201600-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ203-201600-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ173-201600-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ221-201600-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Near steady
temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ218-201600-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
957 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
