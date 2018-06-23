TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

109 in the afternoon.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening

and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 107.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening

and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

97-102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

255 PM CDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 107.

