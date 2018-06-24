TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:19 am, Sunday, June 24, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
735 FPUS54 KEWX 240813
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
TXZ192-242115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ205-242115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ183-242115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ220-242115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ187-242115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ193-242115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ190-242115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ172-242115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ208-242115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ206-242115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ224-242115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 111 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ228-242115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ184-242115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ209-242115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Highest heat index readings around
106 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ219-242115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-242115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ223-242115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 111 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ207-242115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ191-242115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ222-242115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
107.
$$
TXZ189-242115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ186-242115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ202-242115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ225-242115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ194-242115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ171-242115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ217-242115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ204-242115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around
109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ185-242115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ203-242115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ173-242115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ221-242115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ218-242115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
313 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather