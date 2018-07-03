TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Published 5:03 am, Tuesday, July 3, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
TXZ192-032200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ205-032200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ183-032200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ220-032200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ187-032200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ193-032200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ190-032200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ172-032200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ208-032200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ206-032200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ224-032200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ228-032200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ184-032200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ209-032200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ219-032200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ188-032200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ223-032200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ207-032200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ191-032200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
West winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ222-032200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ189-032200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ186-032200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ202-032200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ225-032200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ194-032200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ171-032200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ217-032200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ204-032200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ185-032200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ203-032200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ173-032200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ221-032200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ218-032200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
357 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
