TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

557 FPUS54 KEWX 051942

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

TXZ192-060845-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-060845-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ183-060845-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ220-060845-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-060845-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ193-060845-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ190-060845-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-060845-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-060845-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ206-060845-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ224-060845-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ228-060845-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ184-060845-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ209-060845-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ219-060845-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ188-060845-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-060845-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ207-060845-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ191-060845-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-060845-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ189-060845-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around

90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-060845-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-060845-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-060845-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ194-060845-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-060845-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-060845-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ204-060845-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ185-060845-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-060845-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ173-060845-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-060845-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ218-060845-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

242 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

