TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018
_____
687 FPUS54 KEWX 072351
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
TXZ192-081300-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ205-081300-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ183-081300-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ220-081300-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ187-081300-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ193-081300-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ190-081300-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ172-081300-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ208-081300-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ206-081300-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ224-081300-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ228-081300-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ184-081300-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ209-081300-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph before
midnight becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ219-081300-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ188-081300-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ223-081300-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ207-081300-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ191-081300-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ222-081300-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ189-081300-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ186-081300-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ202-081300-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ225-081300-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ194-081300-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph before
midnight becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ171-081300-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ217-081300-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ204-081300-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ185-081300-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ203-081300-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ173-081300-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ221-081300-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ218-081300-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
651 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather