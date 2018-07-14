TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018
_____
982 FPUS54 KEWX 140152
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
TXZ192-141500-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to
around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 110.
$$
TXZ205-141500-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ183-141500-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ220-141500-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ187-141500-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
107.
$$
TXZ193-141500-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing
to around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ190-141500-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
106.
$$
TXZ172-141500-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ208-141500-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ206-141500-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ224-141500-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ228-141500-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index readings around 109 in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ184-141500-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
$$
TXZ209-141500-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady
or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ219-141500-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ188-141500-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ223-141500-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ207-141500-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing
to around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ191-141500-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ222-141500-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ189-141500-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ186-141500-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ202-141500-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ225-141500-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 111.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ194-141500-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ171-141500-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 97-102. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97-102.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97-102. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
$$
TXZ217-141500-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ204-141500-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ185-141500-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
$$
TXZ203-141500-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ173-141500-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106 increasing to around 108 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ221-141500-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing
to around 109 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ218-141500-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
852 PM CDT Fri Jul 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
_____
