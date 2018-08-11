TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018
401 FPUS54 KEWX 110310
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
TXZ192-111615-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ205-111615-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ183-111615-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ220-111615-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ187-111615-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ193-111615-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ190-111615-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ172-111615-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ208-111615-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ206-111615-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ224-111615-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
$$
TXZ228-111615-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ184-111615-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ209-111615-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ219-111615-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-111615-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ223-111615-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
$$
TXZ207-111615-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ191-111615-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ222-111615-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
105.
$$
TXZ189-111615-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ186-111615-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ202-111615-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ225-111615-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
$$
TXZ194-111615-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ171-111615-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ217-111615-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ204-111615-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ185-111615-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ203-111615-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ173-111615-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ221-111615-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ218-111615-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
1010 PM CDT Fri Aug 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
