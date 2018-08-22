TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

606 FPUS54 KEWX 220803

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

TXZ192-222115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ205-222115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-222115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ220-222115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

99-104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 99-104.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-222115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-222115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ190-222115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-222115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-222115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-222115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98-103. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-222115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ228-222115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-222115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-222115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. West winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ219-222115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-222115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-222115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ207-222115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-222115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98-103. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ222-222115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 102.

South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ189-222115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ186-222115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ202-222115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-222115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. West winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around

112 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs 99-104.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-222115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. West winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-222115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-222115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-222115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ185-222115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-222115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-222115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97-102. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ221-222115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 103.

South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-222115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

303 AM CDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

