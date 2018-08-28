TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

TXZ192-282145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ205-282145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

TXZ183-282145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ220-282145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ187-282145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ193-282145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ190-282145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ172-282145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ208-282145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ206-282145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

TXZ224-282145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ228-282145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ184-282145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-282145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

106 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ219-282145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ188-282145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-282145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ207-282145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ191-282145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ222-282145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ189-282145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-282145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ202-282145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-282145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

TXZ194-282145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

TXZ171-282145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ217-282145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ204-282145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ185-282145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ203-282145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ173-282145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ221-282145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

TXZ218-282145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

340 AM CDT Tue Aug 28 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

