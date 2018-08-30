TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

089 FPUS54 KEWX 300837

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

TXZ192-302145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ205-302145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-302145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ220-302145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ187-302145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ193-302145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ190-302145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ172-302145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ208-302145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ206-302145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ224-302145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ228-302145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ184-302145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ209-302145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

TXZ219-302145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ188-302145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ223-302145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ207-302145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ191-302145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ222-302145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ189-302145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ186-302145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ202-302145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ225-302145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ194-302145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ171-302145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ217-302145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

TXZ204-302145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ185-302145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ203-302145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ173-302145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ221-302145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ218-302145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

337 AM CDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

