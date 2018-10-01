TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of
fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy before
midnight. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy before
midnight. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
upper 60s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the evening. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy before
midnight. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and overnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy before
midnight. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy before
midnight then becoming cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy before
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 70.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy before
midnight. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy before
midnight. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 70.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy before
midnight then becoming cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
228 PM CDT Mon Oct 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
