TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 10, 2018

_____

264 FPUS54 KEWX 102106

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

TXZ192-111015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ205-111015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ183-111015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs around

60. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ220-111015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ187-111015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ193-111015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ190-111015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-111015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ208-111015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ206-111015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ224-111015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ228-111015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ184-111015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ209-111015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ219-111015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph increasing to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ188-111015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ223-111015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ207-111015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ191-111015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ222-111015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ189-111015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-111015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ202-111015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ225-111015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ194-111015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ171-111015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ217-111015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ204-111015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-111015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ203-111015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ173-111015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ221-111015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ218-111015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

306 PM CST Mon Dec 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

