TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018

705 FPUS54 KEWX 142103

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

TXZ192-151015-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ205-151015-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ183-151015-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ220-151015-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ187-151015-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ193-151015-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ190-151015-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ172-151015-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ208-151015-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ206-151015-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ224-151015-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming clear.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming northwest 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ228-151015-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ184-151015-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ209-151015-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ219-151015-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ188-151015-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ223-151015-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ207-151015-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ191-151015-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ222-151015-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ189-151015-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ186-151015-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ202-151015-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ225-151015-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ194-151015-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds becoming west 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ171-151015-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ217-151015-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ204-151015-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ185-151015-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ203-151015-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ173-151015-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ221-151015-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ218-151015-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

