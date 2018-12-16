TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
973 FPUS54 KEWX 160900
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
TXZ192-162200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ205-162200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ183-162200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-162200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph before
midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ187-162200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ193-162200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming south 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ190-162200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ172-162200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ208-162200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ206-162200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-162200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
mid 40s.
$$
TXZ228-162200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ184-162200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 35 to 40 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ209-162200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming south 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ219-162200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ188-162200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ223-162200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ207-162200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-162200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ222-162200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ189-162200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ186-162200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ202-162200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ225-162200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ194-162200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming south 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ171-162200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ217-162200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ204-162200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ185-162200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ203-162200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-162200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ221-162200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ218-162200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
