TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

_____

651 FPUS54 KEWX 172040

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

TXZ192-180945-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ205-180945-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ183-180945-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ220-180945-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ187-180945-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ193-180945-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ190-180945-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ172-180945-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ208-180945-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ206-180945-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-180945-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ228-180945-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ184-180945-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-180945-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ219-180945-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ188-180945-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Windy, clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ223-180945-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ207-180945-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ191-180945-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-180945-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ189-180945-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows

around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ186-180945-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ202-180945-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ225-180945-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ194-180945-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light

and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ171-180945-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ217-180945-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ204-180945-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ185-180945-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ203-180945-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ173-180945-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ221-180945-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the night. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ218-180945-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

240 PM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

