TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

TXZ192-232200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ205-232200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ183-232200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ220-232200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ187-232200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ193-232200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ190-232200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50.

TXZ172-232200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ208-232200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ206-232200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ224-232200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ228-232200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ184-232200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

TXZ209-232200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ219-232200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ188-232200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ223-232200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ207-232200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ191-232200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ222-232200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ189-232200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50.

TXZ186-232200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ202-232200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ225-232200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ194-232200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TXZ171-232200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ217-232200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ204-232200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ185-232200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ203-232200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ173-232200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50.

TXZ221-232200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Patchy dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ218-232200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

255 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

