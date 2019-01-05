TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019
_____
107 FPUS54 KEWX 050915
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
TXZ192-052215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ205-052215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ183-052215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10
mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ220-052215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ187-052215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ193-052215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ190-052215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ172-052215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ208-052215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ206-052215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ224-052215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ228-052215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ184-052215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ209-052215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ219-052215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ188-052215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ223-052215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ207-052215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ191-052215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ222-052215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ189-052215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ186-052215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ202-052215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ225-052215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ194-052215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ171-052215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ217-052215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ204-052215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ185-052215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ203-052215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ173-052215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ221-052215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ218-052215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
315 AM CST Sat Jan 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather