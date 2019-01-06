TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

TXZ192-062145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog east in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ205-062145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ183-062145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ220-062145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ187-062145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ193-062145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ190-062145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers

likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ172-062145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers

likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ208-062145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ206-062145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ224-062145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs

around 60. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ228-062145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ184-062145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then

a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ209-062145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ219-062145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ188-062145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ223-062145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ207-062145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ191-062145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ222-062145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ189-062145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers

likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ186-062145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ202-062145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ225-062145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ194-062145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ171-062145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ217-062145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ204-062145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ185-062145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ203-062145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ173-062145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ221-062145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs

around 60. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ218-062145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

237 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

