TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

TXZ192-182345-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ205-182345-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

TXZ183-182345-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ220-182345-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ187-182345-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ193-182345-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ190-182345-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ172-182345-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ208-182345-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ206-182345-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ224-182345-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ228-182345-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ184-182345-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ209-182345-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ219-182345-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ188-182345-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph decreasing to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TXZ223-182345-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 60.

TXZ207-182345-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 60.

TXZ191-182345-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ222-182345-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ189-182345-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ186-182345-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ202-182345-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ225-182345-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 60.

TXZ194-182345-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ171-182345-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ217-182345-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ204-182345-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ185-182345-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ203-182345-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

TXZ173-182345-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ221-182345-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ218-182345-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

