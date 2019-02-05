TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle
in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle
in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 70.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of fog after
midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle
in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of fog after
midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle
in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of fog after
midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of fog after
midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle
in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of fog after
midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy
drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of fog after
midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of fog after
midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of fog after
midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of
fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle
in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Areas of drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
303 PM CST Tue Feb 5 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
