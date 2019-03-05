TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

Travis-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Bexar-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Val Verde-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Atascosa-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bandera-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Bastrop-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Blanco-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Burnet-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Caldwell-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Comal-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

De Witt-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Dimmit-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Edwards-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Fayette-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Frio-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Gillespie-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as cold. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny

late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings

15 to 20 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Gonzales-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Guadalupe-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hays-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Karnes-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kendall-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Kerr-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to

20 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Kinney-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lavaca-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lee-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Llano-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Maverick-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Medina-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Real-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Uvalde-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Williamson-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Wilson-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

Zavala-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

