TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
TXZ192-142145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ205-142145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ183-142145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ220-142145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ187-142145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ193-142145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ190-142145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ172-142145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ208-142145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ206-142145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ224-142145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ228-142145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
TXZ184-142145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ209-142145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ219-142145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ188-142145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ223-142145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ207-142145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ191-142145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ222-142145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ189-142145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming sunny late in the morning
then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ186-142145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ202-142145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ225-142145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ194-142145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ171-142145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ217-142145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ204-142145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ185-142145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny until afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TXZ203-142145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ173-142145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming sunny in the late morning and
early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ221-142145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ218-142145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
345 AM CDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Sunny early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
