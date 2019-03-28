TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019
_____
635 FPUS54 KEWX 280759
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
TXZ192-282100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ205-282100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
South winds 5 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ183-282100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ220-282100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
$$
TXZ187-282100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ193-282100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ190-282100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ172-282100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ208-282100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ206-282100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ224-282100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ228-282100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ184-282100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ209-282100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ219-282100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ188-282100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ223-282100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ207-282100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ191-282100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ222-282100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ189-282100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ186-282100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ202-282100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ225-282100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ194-282100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 mph shifting to the north with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ171-282100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ217-282100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ204-282100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to northeast 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ185-282100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ203-282100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ173-282100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ221-282100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ218-282100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
259 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
