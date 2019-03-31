TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

TXZ192-312115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ205-312115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ183-312115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ220-312115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ187-312115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ193-312115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ190-312115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ172-312115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ208-312115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ206-312115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ224-312115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ228-312115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ184-312115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ209-312115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ219-312115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ188-312115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ223-312115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ207-312115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ191-312115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ222-312115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ189-312115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ186-312115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ202-312115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-312115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ194-312115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ171-312115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ217-312115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-312115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ185-312115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ203-312115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ173-312115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ221-312115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ218-312115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

310 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

