TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 8, 2019

_____

969 FPUS54 KEWX 090803

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

TXZ192-092115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ205-092115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-092115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-092115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ187-092115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ193-092115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ190-092115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-092115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-092115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ206-092115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ224-092115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ228-092115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as hot. Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ184-092115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ209-092115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-092115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-092115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-092115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ207-092115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ191-092115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ222-092115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ189-092115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-092115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-092115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-092115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-092115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ171-092115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ217-092115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as hot. Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-092115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-092115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ203-092115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-092115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ221-092115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ218-092115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

303 AM CDT Tue Apr 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather