TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.
Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ205-112215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ183-112215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ220-112215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ187-112215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ193-112215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ190-112215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ172-112215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ208-112215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ206-112215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ224-112215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ228-112215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
TXZ184-112215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ209-112215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ219-112215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ188-112215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ223-112215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ207-112215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ191-112215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ222-112215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ189-112215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ186-112215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ202-112215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ225-112215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ194-112215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ171-112215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ217-112215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
TXZ204-112215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ185-112215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
TXZ203-112215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ173-112215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ221-112215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ218-112215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
405 AM CDT Sat May 11 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
