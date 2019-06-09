TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019
_____
774 FPUS54 KEWX 090901
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
TXZ192-092215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around
105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ205-092215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ183-092215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ220-092215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ187-092215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ193-092215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ190-092215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ172-092215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ208-092215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ206-092215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ224-092215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ228-092215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 114.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around
109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ184-092215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible late
in the afternoon. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings around
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ209-092215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ219-092215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to around
114 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ188-092215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ223-092215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around
112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ207-092215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ191-092215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ222-092215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 113 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ189-092215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ186-092215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ202-092215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ225-092215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around
113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ194-092215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ171-092215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ217-092215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 112.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ204-092215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around
113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ185-092215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ203-092215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around
112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ173-092215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ221-092215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ218-092215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
401 AM CDT Sun Jun 9 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 114.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather