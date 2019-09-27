TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019

_____

138 FPUS54 KEWX 270758

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

TXZ192-272100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 103.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 104 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ205-272100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 104 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ183-272100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ220-272100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 106 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ187-272100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ193-272100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ190-272100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ172-272100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ208-272100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ206-272100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ224-272100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ228-272100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-272100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ209-272100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ219-272100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ188-272100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ223-272100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ207-272100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ191-272100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ222-272100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ189-272100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ186-272100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ202-272100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ225-272100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ194-272100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-272100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

$$

TXZ217-272100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-272100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ185-272100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ203-272100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ173-272100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ221-272100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing

to around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ218-272100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

258 AM CDT Fri Sep 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather