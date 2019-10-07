TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019
_____
142 FPUS54 KEWX 070735
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
TXZ192-072045-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ205-072045-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ183-072045-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning.
Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ220-072045-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ187-072045-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ193-072045-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ190-072045-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ172-072045-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ208-072045-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ206-072045-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ224-072045-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ228-072045-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then
mostly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ184-072045-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late
in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ209-072045-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ219-072045-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy
in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ188-072045-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ223-072045-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows
around 70. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ207-072045-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ191-072045-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ222-072045-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ189-072045-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ186-072045-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ202-072045-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the morning.
Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ225-072045-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy
late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ194-072045-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ171-072045-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
early in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ217-072045-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ204-072045-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then
partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ185-072045-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ203-072045-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ173-072045-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ221-072045-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ218-072045-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
235 AM CDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather