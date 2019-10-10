TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ205-102200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ183-102200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ220-102200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ187-102200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ193-102200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ190-102200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ172-102200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ208-102200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ206-102200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ224-102200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ228-102200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around

90.

TXZ184-102200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ209-102200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ219-102200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ188-102200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ223-102200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ207-102200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ191-102200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ222-102200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

mid 80s.

TXZ189-102200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ186-102200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ202-102200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

107.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ225-102200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ194-102200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ171-102200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 mph shifting to the northeast with

gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ217-102200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ204-102200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ185-102200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ203-102200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ173-102200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy

with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west with gusts

to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ221-102200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ218-102200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

359 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

