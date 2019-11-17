TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019
_____
085 FPUS54 KEWX 170904
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
TXZ192-172215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ205-172215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ183-172215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ220-172215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ187-172215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ193-172215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ190-172215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ172-172215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ208-172215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ206-172215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ224-172215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-172215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ184-172215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ209-172215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ219-172215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ188-172215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ223-172215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around
70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ207-172215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ191-172215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ222-172215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ189-172215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ186-172215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ202-172215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ225-172215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ194-172215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ171-172215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ217-172215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ204-172215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-172215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ203-172215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny
late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-172215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ221-172215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ218-172215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
304 AM CST Sun Nov 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather