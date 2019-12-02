TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

TXZ192-022200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ205-022200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ183-022200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ220-022200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ187-022200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ193-022200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ190-022200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-022200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ208-022200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ206-022200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ224-022200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ228-022200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ184-022200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ209-022200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ219-022200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ188-022200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-022200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph before

midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ207-022200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ191-022200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ222-022200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph before

midnight becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ189-022200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-022200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ202-022200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ225-022200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ194-022200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ171-022200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ217-022200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ204-022200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ185-022200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ203-022200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ173-022200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ221-022200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ218-022200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CST Mon Dec 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

