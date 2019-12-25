TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019

_____

989 FPUS54 KEWX 250829

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

TXZ192-252130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ205-252130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ183-252130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ220-252130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ187-252130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ193-252130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ190-252130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ172-252130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ208-252130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ206-252130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ224-252130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Areas of dense

fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ228-252130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ184-252130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ209-252130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ219-252130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ188-252130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-252130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Areas of dense

fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ207-252130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ191-252130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-252130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Areas of dense

fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ189-252130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ186-252130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ202-252130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ225-252130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ194-252130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ171-252130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-252130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ204-252130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ185-252130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ203-252130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ173-252130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-252130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ218-252130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

229 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather