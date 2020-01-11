TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
TXZ192-112230-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ205-112230-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ183-112230-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-112230-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ187-112230-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ193-112230-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ190-112230-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ172-112230-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ208-112230-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-112230-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-112230-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ228-112230-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ184-112230-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ209-112230-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around
70.
$$
TXZ219-112230-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ188-112230-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ223-112230-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ207-112230-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around
70.
$$
TXZ191-112230-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ222-112230-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ189-112230-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
$$
TXZ186-112230-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ202-112230-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ225-112230-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ194-112230-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ171-112230-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ217-112230-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ204-112230-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-112230-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ203-112230-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-112230-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ221-112230-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ218-112230-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
322 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020
.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around
70.
$$
