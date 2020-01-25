TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
TXZ192-252200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and areas of
drizzle. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers before
midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ205-252200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and areas of
drizzle. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ183-252200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ220-252200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and areas of
drizzle. Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ187-252200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ193-252200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers before
midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ190-252200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of showers
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ172-252200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers before
midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ208-252200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of
showers and areas of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog before
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers before
midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ206-252200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and areas of
drizzle. Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ224-252200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before midnight. Areas of
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ228-252200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ184-252200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ209-252200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely
with possible drizzle and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ219-252200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ188-252200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle
before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ223-252200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ207-252200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of
showers and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog through
the night. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ191-252200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and areas of
drizzle. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ222-252200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of
showers and areas of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog before
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ189-252200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and areas of drizzle.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ186-252200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle
before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ202-252200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ225-252200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely
with possible drizzle and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy
fog before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ194-252200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely
with possible drizzle and thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ171-252200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to south 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy
drizzle before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ217-252200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ204-252200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and areas of drizzle before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle
after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ185-252200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ203-252200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle
before midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ173-252200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and areas of
drizzle. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers before
midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ221-252200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers with possible
drizzle and thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of
showers and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog through
the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ218-252200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
250 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
