TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020

876 FPUS54 KEWX 280847

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

TXZ192-282200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ205-282200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-282200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ220-282200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ187-282200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ193-282200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ190-282200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-282200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ208-282200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ206-282200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ224-282200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ228-282200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ184-282200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ209-282200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ219-282200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ188-282200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-282200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly

sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ207-282200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ191-282200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ222-282200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny

with chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ189-282200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-282200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ202-282200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-282200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

TXZ194-282200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ171-282200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TXZ217-282200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ204-282200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ185-282200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ203-282200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ173-282200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of rain and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ221-282200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ218-282200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

247 AM CST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

