TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2020

519 FPUS54 KEWX 060801

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

TXZ192-062115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-062115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-062115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ220-062115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ187-062115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-062115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-062115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-062115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ208-062115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-062115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-062115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-062115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ184-062115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ209-062115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-062115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ188-062115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-062115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ207-062115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-062115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ222-062115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ189-062115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-062115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-062115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-062115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-062115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-062115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ217-062115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-062115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ185-062115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ203-062115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-062115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-221-062115-

Zavala-Wilson-

Including the cities of Crystal City and Floresville

301 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

