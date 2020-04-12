TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe early in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then mostly sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to west 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the morning, then increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe early in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall

possible early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then mostly sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally

heavy rainfall possible early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the morning, then increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then mostly sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning, then

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the morning, then increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning, then increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the morning, then

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the morning, then

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the morning, then

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall

possible early in the morning. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe early in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall

possible early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the morning, then increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then mostly sunny. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around

80. South winds 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the morning, then increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely early in the morning, then sunny. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...TORNADO WATCH 104 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning,

then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe early in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall

possible early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the morning, then increasing to west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around

60.

Zavala-Wilson-

Including the cities of Crystal City and Floresville

258 AM CDT Sun Apr 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

