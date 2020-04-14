TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 13, 2020
583 FPUS54 KEWX 140756
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
TXZ192-142100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ205-142100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ183-142100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ220-142100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ187-142100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ193-142100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ190-142100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ172-142100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ208-142100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ206-142100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ224-142100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ228-142100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ184-142100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ209-142100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ219-142100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ188-142100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ223-142100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ207-142100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ191-142100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ222-142100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ189-142100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ186-142100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ202-142100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ225-142100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ194-142100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ171-142100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ217-142100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ204-142100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ185-142100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ203-142100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows around 60.
$$
TXZ173-142100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ218-221-142100-
Zavala-Wilson-
Including the cities of Crystal City and Floresville
256 AM CDT Tue Apr 14 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
