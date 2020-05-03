TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020

_____

896 FPUS54 KEWX 030757

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

TXZ192-032100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ205-032100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ183-032100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ220-032100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ187-032100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-032100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ190-032100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ172-032100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ208-032100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-032100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ224-032100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-032100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ184-032100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ209-032100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ219-032100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ188-032100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ223-032100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ207-032100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-032100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ222-032100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ189-032100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ186-032100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ202-032100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-032100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-032100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ171-032100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ217-032100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ204-032100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ185-032100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ203-032100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-032100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ221-032100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-032100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

257 AM CDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather