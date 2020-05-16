TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020
754 FPUS54 KEWX 160722
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
TXZ192-162030-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ205-162030-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ183-162030-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ220-162030-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ187-162030-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ193-162030-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ190-162030-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ172-162030-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ208-162030-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ206-162030-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ224-162030-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-162030-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ184-162030-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ209-162030-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ219-162030-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ188-162030-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ223-162030-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ207-162030-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ191-162030-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ222-162030-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ189-162030-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ186-162030-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ202-162030-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ225-162030-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ194-162030-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ171-162030-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ217-162030-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ204-162030-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ185-162030-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ203-162030-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ173-162030-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Not as warm. Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ221-162030-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ218-162030-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
222 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
