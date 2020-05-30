TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020

_____

995 FPUS54 KEWX 300833

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

TXZ192-302145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

around 70.

$$

TXZ205-302145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ183-302145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ220-302145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ187-302145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ193-302145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ190-302145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ172-302145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ208-302145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ206-302145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ224-302145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ228-302145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ184-302145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ209-302145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ219-302145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ188-302145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ223-302145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ207-302145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ191-302145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ222-302145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ189-302145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ186-302145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ202-302145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ225-302145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ194-302145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ171-302145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ217-302145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ204-302145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ185-302145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ203-302145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ173-302145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

around 70.

$$

TXZ221-302145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ218-302145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

333 AM CDT Sat May 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

