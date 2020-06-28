TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 27, 2020

_____

580 FPUS54 KEWX 280800

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

TXZ192-282100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-282100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-282100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-282100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-282100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-282100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-282100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-282100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ208-282100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-282100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ224-282100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ228-282100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 early

before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-282100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-282100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ219-282100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-282100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-282100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ207-282100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ191-282100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ222-282100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-282100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-282100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ202-282100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-282100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ194-282100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-282100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ217-282100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-282100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ185-282100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-282100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-282100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-282100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-282100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CDT Sun Jun 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather