TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2020
166 FPUS54 KEWX 020827
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
TXZ192-022130-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ205-022130-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ183-022130-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ220-022130-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ187-022130-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ193-022130-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to
105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ190-022130-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ172-022130-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ208-022130-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ206-022130-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ224-022130-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ228-022130-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs 100-105.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ184-022130-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ209-022130-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ219-022130-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs 100-105.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ188-022130-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ223-022130-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ207-022130-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ191-022130-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ222-022130-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ189-022130-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ186-022130-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ202-022130-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ225-022130-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up
to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ194-022130-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ171-022130-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ217-022130-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs 100-105.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ204-022130-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Lows in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ185-022130-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ203-022130-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ173-022130-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ221-022130-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ218-022130-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
327 AM CDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
