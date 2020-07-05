TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 4, 2020

_____

268 FPUS54 KEWX 050816

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

TXZ192-052130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ205-052130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ183-052130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ220-052130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ187-052130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ193-052130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ190-052130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-052130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ208-052130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ206-052130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ224-052130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ228-052130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 105. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-052130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ209-052130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ219-052130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 early before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-052130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ223-052130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ207-052130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ191-052130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ222-052130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 105 early

before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings up to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ189-052130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ186-052130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-052130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ225-052130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 106 increasing to highest heat index readings up

to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ194-052130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ171-052130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ217-052130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-052130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ185-052130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-052130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-052130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-052130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ218-052130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

316 AM CDT Sun Jul 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

$$

_____

