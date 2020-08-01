TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2020
315 FPUS54 KEWX 010245
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
TXZ192-011545-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ205-011545-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings up
to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ183-011545-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms
and slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs 100-105.
$$
TXZ220-011545-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ187-011545-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ193-011545-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ190-011545-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ172-011545-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 100. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ208-011545-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ206-011545-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ224-011545-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings up
to 107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ228-011545-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ184-011545-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms
and slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ209-011545-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings up to 106 in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ219-011545-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ188-011545-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ223-011545-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 105 increasing to highest heat index readings up
to 107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ207-011545-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index
readings up to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ191-011545-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ222-011545-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent. Highest heat index readings up to
106 increasing to highest heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ189-011545-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ186-011545-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ202-011545-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ225-011545-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings up
to 107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ194-011545-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 101. West winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ171-011545-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the
lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 100. West winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ217-011545-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ204-011545-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100-105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ185-011545-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms
and slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ203-011545-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ173-011545-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ221-011545-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 100. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings
up to 107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ218-011545-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
945 PM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
